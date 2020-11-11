Kodak Black Drops Prison Project "Bill Israel" Ft. Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Lil Yachty, JackBoy, CBE

A little setback like prison isn't holding back Kodak Black from releasing new music. The incarcerated rapper, who changed his name to Bill Kahan Kapri, has been in prison as he faces state and federal firearms charges. Those don't include his South Carolina case where a woman claims that in 2016 she was sexually assaulted by the rapper. There have been controversies since Kodak Black has entered prison, including accusations made by the rapper that he was being abused by correctional officers and treated inhumanely. All cases are pending, so Kodak awaits his fate inside.

It's reported that Kodak has been transferred to a new facility and there haven't been complaints since, and it seems that it's given him enough time to pen and craft a new project. Bill Israel arrived on Wednesday (November 11) and, keeping in full swing with the "11" theme, hosts 11 tracks. Features include looks from Tory Lanez, JackBoy, Gucci Mane, CBE, and Lil Yachty. Stream Kodak Black's Bill Israel and let us know what you think of his prison project.

Tracklist

1. Remember the Times

2. I Wanna Live

3. Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe

4. Spain ft. Tory Lanez & JackBoy

5. The Fire

6. Pimpin Ain't Eazy

7. I Knew It ft. Gucci Mane & CBE

8. Feeling Myself Today

9. Serene

10. Make a Hit ft. Lil Yachty

11. Dummy Green