Kodak Black has attempted to connect with Donald Trump on several occasions, desperately reaching out to the current President of the United States with pleas to get him released from prison.

Throughout the last year, the Florida native has been mistreated, being inhumanely forced to urinate and defecate on himself while prison guards have watched and laughed at him. His detailed torture has been explained in a lawsuit, which resulted in the rapper being moved to a new facility last month.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Still, he's trying to catch Trump's attention for that potential pardon, which means his latest endorsement of the President's platinum plan for Black Americans could simply be strategic.

Taking to Twitter last week, Kodak Black joined the ranks of Lil Wayne, Lil Pump, and others in co-signing Donald Trump for re-election. He didn't exactly say that he was supporting Trump but, in his message, he implies it by co-signing the platinum plan.

"What do you think of the platinum plan?" asked Kodak to his followers. "@bradfordcohen sent it to me and I read it ,this is what the community needs.... more ownership. That plan is right! I want to help with justice reform when I am out as well. @realDonaldTrump."

Kodak is just the latest rapper to voice his approval of Trump's plan.

Learn more about the platinum plan here.