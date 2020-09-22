Kodak Black is currently serving an almost 4-year prison sentence for weapons charges but, for some reason, he's being treated as though he's one of the world's most dangerous terrorists.

In a new lawsuit filed by Kodak and his legal team, the rapper details the torture that he has endured since being moved to Big Sandy, a maximum-security prison in Kentucky.

We've heard about how the guards have allegedly ganged up on him and attacked him and now, Kodak is going even more in-depth about the sort of mistreatment he's been forced to withstand.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, Kodak is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons, its director, and the warden of Big Sandy, claiming that he has been tortured and has had his rights violated since he arrived a year ago.

The lawsuit mentions the incident where Big Sandy guards allegedly beat him down when he arrived, holding him and "flicking his testicles" during the attack.

The rapper also accuses the guards of routinely punishing him for no law enforcement reason. The humiliation and punishments include wearing a backless paper gown for six hours on a 4-point restraint with no access to a bathroom, which Kodak says has forced him to urinate and defecate on himself while the guards watched and laughed. His medical records also show that this has caused mouth bleeding, lacerations, and vomiting.

In addition to reportedly being denied access to a rabbi, Kodak is also accusing the guards of forcing him to get on his knees in execution-style wearing just his underwear while soaking wet, which has caused his physical injuries as well as emotional trauma.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kodak is suing in an effort to be moved to a lower-security prison, also asking for his legal fees to be covered.

Hopefully, he's out soon because nobody deserves this sort of inhumane treatment.

[via]