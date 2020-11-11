Though it's not yet the end of the week, Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again came through and delivered their best impression of New Music Friday. On Kodak's end, he came through with his first official follow-up to 2018's Dying To Live, the eleven-track Bill Israel, released amidst an ongoing prison stint. YoungBoy's Until I Return tape arrives exactly two months removed from Top, a featureless effort that appears destined to add to his ever-growing collection of gold and platinum plaques.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images, Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

With both albums having landed and midnight and since amassed enough time for those spontaneous first-impressions that avid social media users tend to love, it feels appropriate to examine how both projects are faring in these early hours. To be sure, both parties share a parallel that both helps and harms them; their supporters are unwaveringly loyal, their haters vocal and numerous. As such, expect plenty of passionate responses from both camps.

On Kodak's front, as of this moment, the HNHH community has responded quite favorably in the voting department, currently sitting at an 85% approval rating. Likewise for YoungBoy's latest tape, which currently holds tight at 86%. Remember, though, those numbers are destined to change as more people discover the respective projects. In the meantime, check out some of the early Twitter reactions below. Which of the two young rappers do you tend to prefer?

KODAK BLACK