NBA YoungBoy Drops Surprise Mixtape "Until I Return"

Just hours before releasing his surprise set of tracks, NBA YoungBoy shared with fans that he planned on releasing an album at midnight. His admirers waiting patiently and when the time came, streaming services didn't have updated information about a new project. Finally, YoungBoy surfaced with news and told everyone they could make their way to his YouTube page if they wanted to hear Until I Return. There, we find YoungBoy has uploaded one track at a time and while he doesn't offer up the tracklist in order, we'll make do with what we have.

Months ago, YoungBoy celebrated his album Top as it debuted atop the charts in the No. 1 spot, and since that time, the controversy in his personal life has continued. Still, the rising rapper has maintained his studio-living as he cranks out music steadily and with ease. We recently received his Mike WiLL Made-It collaboration with Nicki Minaj, so check out Until I Return and share your thoughts.

Tracklist (manufactured order)

1. Toxic

2. Thrasher

3. Off 1 Tenth

4. I Expect You

5. Funds

6. Mask On

7. Casket Fresh

8. Walking Dead

9. Chopper City

10. Around

11. Whitey Bulgar