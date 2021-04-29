Roughly two weeks following the release of YSL Records' "Slime Language 2," one of the most beloved and summer-ready cuts from the 23-track effort is the long-teased track "Ski." The song boasts an energetic team-up from frequent YSL collaboratorsYoung Thug and Gunna, and one of its most infectious elements is the ad-lib-filled chorus, which is packed with plenty of "Yeah!"s and two spirited "Ski!"s. Thus, it was only a matter of time before "Ski" inspired a viral dance challenge of its own.

So far, the Hip-Hop community has witnessed stars such as Diddy, Future, Quavo, Drake, Coi Leray, and DaBaby offer their takes on the "Ski" challenge, but now one of the most talented dancers in the music industry has stepped up to the plate.

As seen above, Chris Brown recently shared his take on the "Ski" challenge to his Instagram, and with the help of his fellow dancers Johnny Blaze and Josh Smith, the "Go Crazy" artist knocks out a full choreographed routine to the tune of Young Thug and Gunna's Slime Language 2 standout.

Several artists and public figures, from BRS Kash to DC Young Fly, have praised Chris Brown for his take, but Snoop Dogg sums it up the best, saying, "He shut it down challenge over. C. B does it again."

So far, who do you think has done the "Ski" challenge the best?