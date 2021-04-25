Of the many things Chris Brown is recognized for, at the top of the list are his stellar dancing abilities. Throughout his lengthy career, he has become known for pairing his expert vocals with his smooth dancing skills, in turn establishing him as one of the best performers the industry has ever seen.

Breezy has remained lowkey as of late, but he was notably recently spotted out with Drake, posing alongside the OVO head honcho. Hitting the town again for what seems to be like a soirée, the 31-year-old was captured on video during the function treating partygoers to a personal performance of the choreography to his 2005 track "Yo (Excuse Me Miss)."



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Footage captured from the moment the multi-hyphenate hit the nostalgic dance show him hitting the moves after a DJ spins the infamous track, prompting the audience to automatically begin belting out the lyrics.

Brown joins in, singing every word and hitting all the right moves he performed in the song's visual, which debuted a whopping 16 years ago. Fans noted the way he still had the choreography memorized after all these years. One user commented, “the man still got it and it ain’t leaving..” Another remarked, “the fact he still knows it shows his talent”

"Yo (Excuse Me Miss)" served as the second single from his self-titled debut album. The song and accompanying music video have become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon since its release nearly two decades ago. In the visual, Brown memorably pursues a girl while dancing for her and singing the lyrics to her, a true testament and time stamp of the 00s era.

The song went on to peak at No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his second top-ten single in the states. The video makes reference to Michael Jackon's iconic 1987 video for his hit "The Way You Make Me Feel."

In other Chris Brown news, he recently unleashed the video for the star-studded remix featuring Young Thug, Lil Durk, Mulatto, and Future.