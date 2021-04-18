Future and Quavo are the latest to perform the "Ski Challenge" on social media. The challenge is a reference to Young Thug and Gunna's standout track "Ski" off of Slime Language 2. Bad Boy Records founder Diddy recently posted a video of his dancing to the song as well.

"Waddup twin?" Future wrote on the video, tagging Young Thug. Thug reposted the video and challenged Lil Uzi Vert to do the move.

Future appeared on a separate song elsewhere on Slime Language 2. He contributed vocal to "Superstar," but was clowned by fans on social media for his performance.



Prince Williams / Getty Images

The album features a myriad of other stars in the hip-hop game as well including Drake, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Lil Baby, and more.

"Gon Skii Lil Bih SLATT," Quavo captioned his video of himself doing the dance move.

The Migos rapper, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday, separated from Saweetie in a highly publicized breakup. Earlier this week, Quavo commented on the split with a new preview for an upcoming track.

"Lil' bitty b*tch, she slimy, she sneaky/I'm takin' back that Bentley," he raps, referencing a story that alleged he had Saweetie's Bentley repo'd.

Check out Future and Quavo's videos below.