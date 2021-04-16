A lot of people are asking themselves, "What was Future thinking when he recorded 'Superstar' with Young Thug?" The record stands out on the star-studded new album from Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, and Gunna, but not in a good way according to many fans.

Slime Language 2 includes twenty-three songs and features from some of the rap world's biggest names, including Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Of course, Thugger's frequent collaborator Future also clocked in some studio time for the album, contributing vocals to "Superstar." While fans were excited to hear the new record, upon pressing play, those same people were instantly disappointed about the outcome.

"Future baby your lungs not made for all that singing on Superstar," said one fan on Twitter about the track. "Future for real auditioning for the Backyardigans on Superstar," joked another. Sifting through the comments, it's clear that there are not many fans of the song-- or at least, not many of the people who like the record are being vocal about it. The top comments are all negative, clowning Future for thinking he could extend his range this far.

Overall, Slime Language 2 seems to have been a massive success for Young Thug, Gunna, and the rest of the label. It's one of the most popular releases of the day and some of these songs will remain in rotation for a long time. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like "Superstar" is one of those though.



Prince Williams/Getty Images Prince Williams/Getty Images

What are your thoughts on the song? Check out what people are saying below.



