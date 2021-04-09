Around Christmas time, Quavo generously gifted Saweetie, his girlfriend at the time, a fully customized new Bentley. The luxurious new whip came equipped in an icy blue wrap, perfect to complete Saweetie's look. Back then, it was impossible to predict that the car would end up becoming one of the central components to their messy breakup but, alas, here we are.

There were rumors flying around that Quavo had sent a repo man to take back the Bentley in the days following their shocking split. It was seemingly confirmed that those rumors were false, but in a new song preview, Quavo appears to be fanning the flames by stating that he actually did take back the car.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As reported by a few hip-hop blog sites on social media, Quavo seems to diss his ex-girlfriend Saweetie when he says, "Lil' bitty b*tch, she slimy, she sneaky/I'm takin' back that Bentley." It's unclear when this track was first previewed but it was shared alongside the following alleged caption: "Skrtttt Skrtt takin back dat Bently!! F*ck dem hoes now I gotta act stingy [laughing emoji] new Huncho & Petro otw."

Clearly, Quavo is still feeling pretty petty about his breakup, as most Aries men would. This isn't the first time he has seemingly dissed Saweetie in a song snippet. At the end of last month, he shared another snippet where he says, "Young n***a burnt out, burnt out/12 pulling up so we burned out/Sweet little b*tch now she turnt out." Many believed that to also be some shade at Saweetie.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Listen to the song preview below.