Although he's been dealing with a rough public breakup with Saweetie and accusations of physically abusing his former girlfriend for the past couple of weeks, it looks like Quavo finally has a reason to forget about his problems and celebrate. After all, today marks the Migos rapper's 30th birthday, and according to his Instagram account, the Quavo Huncho artist has already kicked off his birthday shindigs with an intimate surprise party.

Last night, Quavo started celebrating his birthday by hitting up the extravagant, red-themed birthday party put together by Quavo's sister Migo Shara and the Celebrity Wedding and Event Planner Eliana B., and several of his friends, family members, and close collaborators were in attendance. Fellow Atlanta artist Jacquees also made an appearance at the event, and he even did Quavo the honors of singing "Happy Birthday."

Other celebrities in attendance include Quavo's nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff, YRN Lingo, and DJ Duel. Yet, as mentioned before, the surprise party was more of an intimate affair, so be on the lookout for more lavish pictures as Quavo continues to celebrate another year around the sun.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Happy 30th birthday, Quavo!