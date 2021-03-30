There are rumors circulating across the internet that rap group Migos, which consists of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, ganged up on Instagram personality Justin LaBoy and beat him up in Atlanta following the blogger's interview with Saweetie.

Saweetie was a guest on Justin LaBoy's new show Respectfully Justin, which he co-hosts with Justin Combs. During her episode, the rapper spoke about sex and specifically answered whether or not she would have a threesome with Quavo. Revealing that she would allow her boyfriend, Quavo at the time, to pick the man who joined them in the bedroom, many deemed the response to be shocking. It quickly went viral on social media and, not even a few days later, Saweetie and her boyfriend Quavo broke up.

Justin LaBoy has denied that his interview with Saweetie prompted her split with Quavo but, according to new rumors coming out of Atlanta, the Migos are pretty upset with the social media star and are rumored to have jumped him on Monday.

All night on social media, people have been speaking about Justin LaBoy reportedly getting jumped by the Migos at a nightclub. There is presently no video evidence of the attack but alleged eyewitnesses say something went down in the city, ending with LaBoy on the ground after getting the beats from Quavo and Co.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Justin LaBoy has been posting on social media this morning as though nothing happened, ignoring questions about the incident. None of the Migos have commented on the rumors either. See what people are saying below.