Not long after Saweetie issued her statement about their elevator altercation, Quavo has come forward with one of his own. It's unknown how long the pair have been apart, but they only recently revealed that they were no longer together. Saweetie publicly accused her Migos ex of cheating on her, and Quavo responded that he wasn't pleased with her public approach to their breakup. This week, the talk of social media was the infamous video that shows the former couple physically fighting over a bag or case, and Saweetie surfaced to share that the incident occurred sometime last year.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago," she said in a statement. "While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.” Now, Quavo has acknowledged the incident publicly with a brief message he shared with TMZ.

"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," he said. "I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall." This incident has been met with mixed responses in the Rap community as several artists have come forward to share their opinions. In case you missed it, check out the surveillance footage from the former couple's elevator incident below.

