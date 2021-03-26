The Migos are entering a new chapter in their prolific run as one of the greatest rap groups of all-time, teasing the release of their upcoming album Culture III. As the trio of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff navigates this new era, they're continually struck with all kinds of potentially-damaging headlines about their personal lives, including cheating allegations for Quavo and Offset, as well as more serious claims about Takeoff.

Following the recent split of rap's favorite couple Saweetie and Quavo, there has been a lot of slander popping up on social media regarding the former, who called out her ex-boyfriend for cheating on her with multiple women. DJ Akademiks previously stated that the Migos are one of his favorite music acts, so it shouldn't be surprising that he's siding with them. However, the extent to which he's trashing Saweetie post-breakup is pretty bad.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter to tease a new version of the long-awaited "Modern Day Stroll" from Migos, Ak predicted a strong presence for Quavo in the coming months. "The Post Saweetie era for Quavo finna be legendary," said the blogger. "I'm calling it. She was dead weight holding mans back. He already rapping different."

Ak also said that Offset impressed him with his new verse on the song, adding, "Offset been rapping like cardi in the next room going thru his phone.. he snapping like a mf."

Do you think Saweetie was holding Quavo back?



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images