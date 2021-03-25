This past week or so, Migos have really ramped up the momentum for their upcoming Culture 3, determined to make a statement with the final chapter of their long-running trilogy. Between snippets shared by Offset, a post-breakup subliminal thrown by Quavo, and a request from Takeoff, all three members are also getting engaged in the promotional process in various ways. Suffice it to say, it's feeling like we're nearing the apex, and it wouldn't be surprising to start seeing some official dates locked in soon enough.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Now, Murda Beatz has come through to toss a bit of gasoline on the fire, all but confirming that he'll be involved with the project to some capacity. The Canadian producer took to Instagram to share a few pictures from a recent studio session, offering up the simple but telling caption of "CULTURE 3." The pictures themselves showcase the gang focused in the studio, with one picture finding Murda, DJ Durel, and Quavo huddling around a computer.

C Flanigan/Getty Images

It's not the first time Murda has connected with The Migos, having previously laced the massive Culture 2 banger "Motor Sport," the first and only collaboration between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. In addition, Murda also laced "Beast," "Gang Gang," and co-produced Culture's "Get Right Witcha" with Zaytoven. Look for the group to strike gold once again on Culture 3 and beyond -- lest we forget, Murda spent the final months of 2020 in the studio with Offset, Quavo, and Polo G, so keep an eye out for whatever ultimately comes of that collaboration.