Could Quavo's petty Aries energy be coming out in his lyrics? It sure sounds like it in the latest preview to the Migos' upcoming single release, which was previewed recently on social media.



Over the weekend, Quavo and his girlfriend, rapper Saweetie, broke up on Twitter after the Icy Grl suggested the Migos frontman had been cheating on her with multiple other women. She called him out for buying so many lavish gifts to cover up his wrongdoings, reminding her fans that not everything is as it seems on the surface. There were rumors flying around that Quavo had even sent somebody to repossess the blue Bentley that he bought Saweetie for Christmas, but it appears as though he wasn't that petty. Still, he seems to be letting out his frustration in other ways, possibly dissing his ex in a new song.

The new track was previewed this week and Quavo raps, "Young n***a burnt out, burnt out/12 pulling up so we burned out/Sweet little b*tch now she turnt out."

The line, while many are saying it could be a reach, could be referring to his ex-girlfriend. Given the obvious "sweet" reference, many of Quavo's fans have been dragging Saweetie by saying she's "for the streets". This could be his way of backing them up as the ugly breakup continues.

Recently, Saweetie continued to promote her Tesla giveaway contest by sharing a video of her pulling up in a busted car, which some people joked she's been driving after Quavo "repossessed" her Bentley. Read more about that here.



