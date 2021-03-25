Takeoff is the most underrated member of the Migos, but he's also the quietest rapper within the group. While he has often been hailed as the glue that holds the three-man team together, Quavo and Offset always get a heightened spotlight shone on their lives. Recently, that much has been proven as true after Quavo's highly-publicized split from ex-girlfriend Saweetie. Of course, Offset is also always in the news because of his relationship with Cardi B.

With Takeoff remaining the most low-key member of the Migos, he came through with a strong message as the lead-up for Culture III continues. With more and more scrutiny being laid upon Quavo and the bunch, especially on social media forums, Takeoff said that he hopes Migos fans start to give the group their flowers while they can still smell them.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"One Of The Greatest," said Takeoff on Instagram, sharing a gallery of recent pictures of himself. "Give Us Our [Flowers] While We Can Smell Em That’s All We Ask."

This past week has undoubtedly been a rough one for Quavo, as well as Takeoff and Offset by extension. The "Lamb Talk" rapper has been slandered in the media because of his accused cheating ways, which, by attachment, have damaged the Migos' press run by a touch. Many are still expecting this next Migos album to be a good one though.

Are you looking forward to the release of Culture III? Show some love to the Migos in the comments.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images