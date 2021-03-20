The last 24 hours have found Migos frontman Quavo in the headlines after news of his split from Saweetie. The couple shared their back-and-forths on Twitter but it seems that their break-up now has their families chiming in on the matter. Thankfully for Quavo, he has brothers in the Migos who appear to have offered a diversion from the messy break-up.

If you've been waiting on new music from Migos, it appears that they'll be sliding through with some brand new heat in the near future. Around Valentine's Day, Quavo said that Culture III would arrive in a month and a half. By that timeline, we're roughly two weeks away from the release of the album but we've yet to hear much about it. They were spotted shooting a music video earlier this month at a "bando."

Offset slid through with a brand new snippet from Culture III off of the song that is reportedly titled, "Modern Day Stroll." Though it seems a leak with Quavo's verse hit the web last year, Offset shared a preview of the music video along with his verse. "Big body Urus/ Fast & The Furious/ Grippin' my mack, watch the rear in my mirror/ Ice on my neck, on the lear, I'm superior/ 250 each year, what you say? I can't hear you," he raps on the verse. "Culture 3," he captioned the post.

After nearly three years since their last album, and speculation that they've fallen off from the top, it seems that Quavo, Takeoff and Offset are striving to reclaim their position in the game. Check out the snippet below.

Do you think Culture III will live up to the hype? Let us know in the comments.