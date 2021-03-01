There are some who actually declared Migos to be down for the count following the 2018 release of Culture 2 and the subsequent spree of solo albums from each member. Plagued by accusations of oversaturation and a played-out sound, the Atlanta trio opted to take an extended hiatus and regroup in the studio.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

For a while now, the Migos have been steadily teasing the release of Culture 3, the apparent conclusion to the saga that originally started in 2017. And with the project set to be released within the next month or so, Quavo has upped the ante with yet another promising snippet. Once again taking to Instagram Live to do so, Quavo queued up an up-tempo single with much of the focus landing on Takeoff's opening bars. "Record deposit can't fit in my wallet," raps the often-praised and notably reserved lyricist. "Hop in the coupe and it's feeling robotic / If we talking money then money the topic."

Though there admittedly isn't much to unpack, given that the snippet is brief and Quavo's commentary is rather overwhelming, it's still enough to spark some further hype for Culture 3. On that note, keep an eye out for the upcoming project to land shortly, as Quavo previously teased that it would be coming by April. Will you be tuning in?