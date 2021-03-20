Fans noticed Quavo and Saweetie quietly unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this week, prompting rumors that the couple had called it quits after years of being together. The "Best Friend" rapper then took to Twitter yesterday (March 19) to confirm the news, explaining that she's "endured too much betrayal" from the Migos rapper to continue on with their relationship. Quavo then took some time to express his disappointment in Saweetie following their breakup, to which the Icy Girl herself simply responded with a "Take Care," the title of Drake's memorable 2011 project.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Internet users were quick to get the jokes off from the whole situation. "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best," Quavo wrote to prompt the two-word response from Saweetie.

One user edited Sweetie's face over the original Take Care album cover, while another joked that the cherry on top would be if Drake and Saweetie collabed on a song together.

Another user wrote, "Drake about to start a bar like “Saweetie telling me to take care, I wonder if she know, she was really my amigo, I know 3 is a crowd and she aint letting me go." Check out some more jokes below.