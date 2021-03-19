Moments ago, Saweetie took to Twitter to confirm her split from Migos rapper Quavo, officially signaling the end to one of Hip-Hop's most beloved young couples. Just yesterday, it was reported that the two rap stars had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and while some people speculated that the two were just enduring a rough patch in their relationship, several other fans interpreted the news as a sign that Saweetie and Quavo had broken up. Today, Saweetie's tweets have sadly confirmed that to be true.

When rumors of Saweetie and Quavo's breakup started making their rounds around the internet, many Hip-Hop fans pointed to her shocking threesome comments during her appearance and Respectfully Justin, a popular new show hosted by Instagram sensation Justin LaBoy and her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs. However, Saweetie's tweets didn't just include an admission that the "My Type" rapper was single —‌ they also accused Quavo of being an unfaithful romantic partner.

Needless to say, Hip-Hop fans have a lot to say regarding Quavo and Saweetie's split. Early reactions mostly consisted of thirsty Twitter users shooting their shots at Saweetie, but following Saweetie's surprising confirmation and allegations, several social media users have shifted their attention to the root of the former couple's breakup.

March hasn't been kind to celebrities who are in high-profile relationships. We've already seen Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call it quits as well as a messy Instagram breakup between A Boogie and Ella Bands, and sadly it appears that Quavo and Saweetie have reached the end of the road as well.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images