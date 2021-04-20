Everybody has been getting hyped up and participating in the latest viral social media challenge, which was started by Young Thug and his Young Stoner Life family for the new single "Ski." The dance challenge has seen entries from Diddy, Drake, Future, Meek Mill, and so many others in the last few days. While everyone has been having a fun time making the videos, rising star Coi Leray arguably has the best video yet, bringing out all kinds of props for the challenge.

Getting all wrapped up with multiple warm scarves, a winter coat, and a hat, the "No More Parties" rapper grabbed some ski poles and started using them to control her movements, moving to the beat of Young Thug and Gunna's new hit "Ski." Hilariously gliding and catching up speed, Coi stood completely still for about three seconds before continuing her movements, being funny for absolutely no reason. This follows a pattern of Coi being a general goofball and being herself on social media, generating a fanbase of millions as she continues to grow her brand.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a second video, Coi posted up with her crew, doing the dance with her team and getting everybody choreographed for another try at the viral challenge.

Check out both of her videos below and let us know if you think she won this challenge. Which of her two videos is better?