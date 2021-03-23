The rise of Coi Leray has been amazing to watch. Once disregarded because of her familial ties to Benzino, who has been deemed "corny" by the general public, the buzzing 23-year-old rapper is currently one of the main women to watch in music. With her single "No More Parties" blowing up on social media and her presence continuing to be polarizing on TikTok, Coi Leray seems destined to reach new levels in terms of her fame.

Gaining respect for her chilled-out relatable music, the rising star continues to shift the attention in her direction with eye-popping video uploads to social media. For the last few weeks, Coi has been teasing the release of her new single, which features Pooh Shiesty. The track is being hyped up to be even bigger than "No More Parties", and the rapstress is making sure that people have her catchy flows stuck in their heads before the song is even out.

Posting a couple of new videos to TikTok on Monday, Coi Leray continued her campaign to build exposure for her next single, tentatively titled "Big Purr". In the first video, she shakes her booty before twerking in rhythm with the song while wearing a pair of booty shorts that read "Hoes Mad". Then, she shared another clip where she's upside-down against the same wall, twerking again before hitting the splits to the same song.

Later at night, Coi Leray returned with a couple of clips to promote another new single, which is seemingly a little softer.

@coileray Before you make me mad ima just sing this song original sound - Coi

Are you excited for Coi's new song to come out?