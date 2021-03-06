Coi Leray is completely unafraid to show who she really is online, showing skin and goofing off to her over 2.5 million Instagram followers. Coi first began to generate buzz in 2017 when she released her singles "G.A.N" and "Pac Girl,â which went viral online. Having Benzino as a father certainly didnât hinder her success either, releasing her debut album Everythingcoz in 2018. Trippie Redd appeared on her 2019 project EC2, a rapper who Coi gained notoriety for dating at the time.

Most recently, Coi has done several other collaborations that have skyrocketed her fame, including songs with Gunna, Fetty Wap, Lil Durk, and Maliibu Miitch. Over the past few weeks, an unreleased track with Coi and Pooh Shiesty has gone viral on video-sharing app TikTok in a challenge where girls dance to Coiâs lyrics, âHe call me big prrd / Come make this p***y purr.â The sound has more than 200,000 videos made to it.

If you arenât familiar with Coi Leray yet, youâre certainly missing out, and this gallery should help you get on the bandwagon. Weâve compiled some of Coiâs funniest and most viral-worthy Instagram posts over the last few weeks to help you get a sense of who the 23-year-old singer really is.

Upcoming Collab With Pooh Shiesty

Coi and Pooh Shiesty are hanging in the studio in this post from late February, teasing their unreleased track, which has been dubbed âBig Purr.â

Trending On TikTok

Coi posted her viral TikTok on Instagram featuring her unreleased track, where it received nearly 2 million views.

Lacy Lingerie

Showing some skin in an orange lace bodysuit, Coi shares that sheâs an ambassador for Rihannaâs lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

All Work, No Play

It seems as though Coi is always working, teasing yet another collab with rapper PnB Rock.

Broke A Fingernail And Then Some

Coi posted this slightly-NSFW video of her and her team attempting to pull up her tight pants, which were made of some kind of latex material.

Bobby B*tch

On the day of Bobby Shmurdaâs return home from prison, Coi posted this funny TikTok she had made to celebrate his release.

Rollie On My Wrist

Coi has become a bit of a big spender in the wake of her recent success, posting this insane custom Rolex to her Instagram at the end of February.

Got That Gas

Surrounded by a ridiculous amount of weed and hundreds of blue bills, Coi shows off her recent earnings.

Lil Uziâs Pink Diamond

Poking fun at Lil Uzi Vertâs recent implantation of a pink diamond into his forehead, Coi posted a photo of her with a filter on making it look like she had done the same.

Showing Skin

Coi flexes her modelesque physique in this Instagram video, which was assumedly for a photo or video shoot.