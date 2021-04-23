Young Stoner Life Returns With "Slime Language 2 (Deluxe)" Ft. DaBaby, NAV, Jim Jones & More

The compilation is looking to debut at the top of the Billboard charts with a No. 1 placement, so Young Stoner Life returns with the deluxe version of Slime Language 2. The heavy-hitting project from Young Thug and Co. has been anticipated for months as Thugger dropped off hints about the record, and after its arrival, it immediately took off with the help of "Ski," a single that has become the next TikTok challenge wave.

Slime Language 2 (Deluxe) arrives with eight additional tracks that feature vocals from DaBaby, Don Toliver, Bsline, NAV, Yak Gotti, FN Da Dealer, MEGO, Jim Jones, Unfoonk, 24Heavy, Future, YTB Trench. This is in addition to the two dozen artists who appeared on the original version of the project, so stream Slime Language 2 (Deluxe)and let us know what you think of the newly added tracks.

Tracklist

1. Slam The Door

2. Litty ft. DaBaby

3. No Surprise ft. Don Toliver & Bslime

3. Mil in Vegas ft. NAV

5. Explosion ft. Yak Gotti & FN DaDealer

6. Yessirskii ft MEGO

7. Mack Truck ft. Jim Jones

8. Mob Ties Remix ft. Unfoonk, 24Heavy, Future, YTB Trench

9. Slatty f.t Yak Gotti & Lil Duke

10. Ski

11. Diamonds Dancing ft. Travis Scott

12. Solid ft. Drake

13. Came & Saw Ft. Rowdy Rebel

14. Paid the Fine ft. Lil Baby & YTB Trench

15. Proud of You ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo

16. Real ft. Unfoonk

17. I Like ft. Karlae & Coi Leray

18. Warrior ft. T-Shyne, Lil Keed, & Big Sean

19. Pots N Pans ft. Lil Duke & NAV

20. WokStar ft. Strick & Skepta

21. Superstar ft. Future

22. Came Out ft. Lil Keed

23. Really Be Slime ft. YNW Melly, Bslime, & FN Da Dealer

24. Take It To Trial ft. Yak Gotti

25. Trance ft. Karlae & Yung Bleu

26. GFU ft. Yung Kayo

27. Moon Man ft. Strick & Kid Cudi

28. ComoTo Llama ft. HiDoraah

29. Reckless ft. Dolly White

30. That Go! ft. T-Shyne

31. My City Remix ft. YTB Trench