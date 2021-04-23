Young Stoner Life Returns With "Slime Language 2 (Deluxe)" Ft. DaBaby, NAV, Jim Jones & More

The compilation is looking to debut at the top of the Billboard charts with a No. 1 placement, so Young Stoner Life returns with the deluxe version of Slime Language 2. The heavy-hitting project from Young Thug and Co. has been anticipated for months as Thugger dropped off hints about the record, and after its arrival, it immediately took off with the help of "Ski," a single that has become the next TikTok challenge wave.
Slime Language 2 (Deluxe) arrives with eight additional tracks that feature vocals from DaBaby, Don Toliver, Bsline, NAV, Yak Gotti, FN Da Dealer, MEGO, Jim Jones, Unfoonk, 24Heavy, Future, YTB Trench. This is in addition to the two dozen artists who appeared on the original version of the project, so stream Slime Language 2 (Deluxe)and let us know what you think of the newly added tracks.
Tracklist
1. Slam The Door
2. Litty ft. DaBaby
3. No Surprise ft. Don Toliver & Bslime
3. Mil in Vegas ft. NAV
5. Explosion ft. Yak Gotti & FN DaDealer
6. Yessirskii ft MEGO
7. Mack Truck ft. Jim Jones
8. Mob Ties Remix ft. Unfoonk, 24Heavy, Future, YTB Trench
9. Slatty f.t Yak Gotti & Lil Duke
10. Ski
11. Diamonds Dancing ft. Travis Scott
12. Solid ft. Drake
13. Came & Saw Ft. Rowdy Rebel
14. Paid the Fine ft. Lil Baby & YTB Trench
15. Proud of You ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo
16. Real ft. Unfoonk
17. I Like ft. Karlae & Coi Leray
18. Warrior ft. T-Shyne, Lil Keed, & Big Sean
19. Pots N Pans ft. Lil Duke & NAV
20. WokStar ft. Strick & Skepta
21. Superstar ft. Future
22. Came Out ft. Lil Keed
23. Really Be Slime ft. YNW Melly, Bslime, & FN Da Dealer
24. Take It To Trial ft. Yak Gotti
25. Trance ft. Karlae & Yung Bleu
26. GFU ft. Yung Kayo
27. Moon Man ft. Strick & Kid Cudi
28. ComoTo Llama ft. HiDoraah
29. Reckless ft. Dolly White
30. That Go! ft. T-Shyne
31. My City Remix ft. YTB Trench