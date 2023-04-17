Young Stoner Life
- MusicMetro Boomin Blasts Users Spreading Misinformation About YSL Defense LawyerAs the producer correctly noted, Nicole Fegan is not Thugger's attorney, but rather a legal representative for YSL.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Fans React To YSL Defense Attorney Nicole Fegan's Arrest & BondThe lawyer was charged with participation in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to tamper with evidence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL Trial: State Motions To Block RICO Case's Live StreamGiven how prosecutors have interpreted public and spectator interference in these proceedings, they want to lessen risk of harm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial: State Slammed For Making False Gang Sign ClaimsA defense attorney questioned a state witness when they admitted ignorance to what was the specific "gang sign" allegedly shown to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne's 2015 Tour Bus Shooting Referenced In Young Thug & YSL RICO TrialA Deputy District Attorney for Fulton County tied the man convicted in that case to the alleged criminal activity that YSL is accused of fostering.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Requests Mistrial In YSL RICO CaseThugger's attorney Brian Steele claimed that the prosecution showed information that the defense was barred from accessing before trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL's RICO Trial Will Accept Rap Lyrics As Evidence, Judge DecidesJudge Glanville clarified that prosecutors must establish a solid foundation before using 17 sets of rhymes against the collective.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial Finally Gets Seated Jury: ReportThis follows months and months of delays in the process, which means the trial is set to begin in late November.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial's Jury Selection Breaks Georgia Record For LengthAs Thugger and the rest of his codefendants await behind bars, the trial itself is moving like molasses on its path to commencement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial Prosecutors Tracked Possible Juror For Weeks: ReportFulton County prosecutors reportedly asked Judge Glanville to dismiss this individual after surveilling their actions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAtlanta's Murder Rate Allegedly Declined By 35% Since YSL & YFN RICO ArrestsThe allegations came from a podcast from a media outlet called Earn Your Leisure, so take them with a massive grain of salt.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYFN Lucci's Lawyer Is Confident That YSL RICO Case Will Be A MistrialWhile there are no specific details as to why, there is debate within the rap and legal communities over whether this trial has been fair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Co-Defendant, Cordarius Dorsey, Charged With Murder In 2020 ShootingYoung Thug's trial doesn't seem to be getting any less complicated as the months go on.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Durk Accuses Gunna Of Snitching In YSL RICO Trial: "That Man Told"Before dropping his album this Friday, Durk dropped by "Off the Record" to chat with DJ Akademiks.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Public Defender Receives Pay Raise After Considering OnlyFans CareerAngela D'Williams and her fellow employees were going to be paid a $15K salary for the trial, which is expected to last for a year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Public Defender Contemplates Starting OnlyFans Due To Pay StrugglesThe Atlanta-based trial has been riddled with one issue after another.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYSL Defendant Strip Searched, Weed Found Sewn Into His UnderwearPrevious reports of a huge scuffle heard in the court house during a hearing now have an explanation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYSL Lawyer Bonds Out Following Courthouse Prescription Drug ArrestDefendant Miles Farley's lawyer, Anastasios Manettas, was searched and subsequently taken into police custody during court on Thursday (April 20).By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYSL Attorney Handcuffed During Drug SearchDefense lawyer Anastasios Manettas faced accusations of harvesting prescription drugs and was handcuffed during a search thanks to a new security protocol.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Lawyer Calls "Cap" On Previously Presented Information While Addressing Judge In CourtWe're over three months into proceedings in the highly anticipated trial and still, a jury hasn't been selected.By Hayley Hynes