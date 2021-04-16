Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, & Gunna Deliver "Slime Language 2" Ft. Drake, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, & More

It's one of the most anticipated releases of 2021 and it has finally arrived. Young Thug has been dangling new music in front of our noses for what seems like forever, and fans knew that the Slime Language legacy would on the horizon. Earlier this week, Young Thug shared that Slime Language 2 would arrive on Friday (April 16), and here we are. The compilation project features dozens of artists that have been making waves from heavy hitters to newcomers, and we expect that the Hip Hop community will be dissecting these rhymes for months to come.
Along with the album release date announcement came a behind-the-scenes video where Thugger dubs his crew "the best family in the world." He added, "Ain't nobody really just like us. Nobody." YSL Records has been one of the dominating collectives in the Rap game and their reign doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.
Artists on the project are as follows: Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, Lil Duke, Rowdy Rebel, Lil Baby, YTB Trench, Lil Uzi Vert, Yung Kayo, Unfoonk, Karlae, Coi Leray, T-Shyne, Lil Keed, Big Sean, NAV, Skepta, Strick, Future, YNW Melly, BSlime, FN Da Dealer, Yung Bleu, Kid Cudi, HiDoraah, and Dolly White. StreamSlime Language 2 and share your thoughts.
Tracklist
1. Slatty f.t Yak Gotti & Lil Duke
2. Ski
3. Diamonds Dancing ft. Travis Scott
4. Solid ft. Drake
5. Came & Saw Ft. Rowdy Rebel
6. Paid the Fine ft. Lil Baby & YTB Trench
7. Proud of You ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo
8. Real ft. Unfoonk
9. I Like ft. Karlae & Coi Leray
10. Warrior ft. T-Shyne, Lil Keed, & Big Sean
11. Pots N Pans ft. Lil Duke & NAV
12. WokStar ft. Strick & Skepta
13. Superstar ft. Future
14. Came Out ft. Lil Keed
15. Really Be Slime ft. YNW Melly, Bslime, & FN Da Dealer
16. Take It To Trial ft. Yak Gotti
17. Trance ft. Karlae & Yung Bleu
18. GFU ft. Yung Kayo
19. Moon Man ft. Strick & Kid Cudi
20. ComoTo Llama ft. HiDoraah
21. Reckless ft. Dolly White
22. That Go! ft. T-Shyne
23. My City Remix ft. YTB Trench