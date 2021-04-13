For months, Young Thug has been hinting at the release of new music. The numerous releases from the YSL camp has kept fans on their toes for the sequel to Slime Language. The hype has steadily been building with singles like "Take It To Trial," "GFU," and "That Go!" Even with the release of all three singles between December and February, there was hardly any update on the status of Slime Language 2.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This Friday, that will all change. Thug took to Instagram earlier today where he announced the release date for Slime Language 2. The album is set for an April 16th release date. The rapper shared the project's cover art which includes the ever-expansive YSL family seated in a spooky living room, equipped with a green dog.

Though this will mark another compilation tape from the camp, fans have been eagerly awaiting on some new solo music from Thug. It's been nearly two years since he dropped So Much Fun, though he and Chris Brown did drop off Slime & B in time for the pandemic. The project produced the single, "Go Crazy" that earned them a BET Hip-Hop Award nomination, despite the little promotion for the project.

We're excited for what Young Thug and the crew has in store this Friday. What features do you hope to see on Slime Language 2?