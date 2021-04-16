Young Thug & Gunna Have Their Latest Hit On "Ski" From "Slime Language 2"

The demand for Slime Language 2 intensified after the snippet went viral to Young Thug and Gunna's "Ski." The song, backed by a beat made by Wheezy, BabyWave, and Outtatown, is infectious and reminiscent of some of Thug and Wunna's best co-existing records. Much like they started on "Surf," the duo of YSL Records stars return with another wavy effort in "Ski."

The track is already all over TikTok, which essentially rushed the Atlanta-based record label to hurry up and drop the full-length album. Slime Language 2 was released last night, coming after nearly a full year of teases from the group. The collective managed to get an insane amount of guest support, including from Drake, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Future, and more, but "Ski" remains one of the funnest tracks on the 23-song display. For many, it's sure to stay in rotation for weeks and months to come.

What do you think of the latest collaboration from Young Thug and Gunna? Listen to Slime Language 2 here.

Quotable Lyrics:

The price I want for a show, you gon' need three promoters

I got the body from Jim Ellis, but I had switched the motor

I got these badass b*tches riding 'round this b*tch and they all the coldest

I just told her make a store run

I just bought all the Trojans, yeah

I told her stay out my mentions

I told her stop telling everything she seen and told her, "Meet me at the Ritz"

I got baguettes in the back of my ring and I wasn't even tryna hit

I told her she gotta run through the team before she can talk to the leader