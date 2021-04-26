You can't teach an old dog new tricks... After it was revealed that Snoop Dogg had joined the cast of the highly-anticipated upcoming show BMF, based on Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory's Black Mafia Family drug-trafficking operation, 50 Cent was excited to welcome the legendary rapper onto the set to start shooting. However, he had a few reservations about having Snoop on set-- most notably, the prominent smell of weed smoke coming from the man's trailer.

According to a new post on 50's ever-popular Instagram page, the rapper/television producer asked Snoop to stop lighting up, likely making the request out of respect for his castmates and the crew on the premises. However, he learned the hard way that there is no getting Snoop to stop smoking pot.



Vince Bucci/Getty Images

"This is how @snoopdogg looked at me when i told him he can’t smoke weed on set," wrote Fif as his caption, showing Snoop with a vintage afro, sideburns, slick shades, and gold chains, giving a straight-faced response to the former G-Unit leader. "He said the f*ck you talking about 50 it’s legal."

As always, a number of celebrities could be found cracking up in 50's comments section, including LeBron James, Jackie Long, Joseph Sikora, and more.

Snoop Dogg was previously cast as a spiritual advisor in the upcoming series. His addition to the cast was revealed alongside La La Anthony and others.

Do you think Snoop stopped after 50 asked?