For dedicated fans, to see Drizzy and C. Breezy occupying the same space causes a ruckus. The superstars are known to individually create social media firestorms whenever they share a new upload, and after Drake posted a picture of himself alongside Chris Brown, the public couldn't help but speculate if they were together for a night on the town or if business, and another collaboration, is on the horizon.

Brown has been laying low as of late and Drake, well, we've been expecting the Certified Lover Boy release for some time. With Drake out and about with the crew, fans are hoping that he's getting all of the partying done before he locks down for CLB roll-out mode.



Vivien Killilea / Contributor / Getty Images

In his usual way, Drake didn't offer up an explanation regarding the context of the flick aside from a palm tree emoji he landed in his captions. It seems that the two chart-topping artists were in Los Angeles at The Highlight Room. In other Drizzy news, the rapper recently teased his Certified Lover Boy x Chrome Hearts collaboration, and last week, he was reportedly hanging out with Rihanna and her man A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles.

Drake's photos have amassed almost one million likes and hundreds of thousands of comments within the hour on Instagram alone, so check out the post for yourself below and let us know if you want to hear more from these two.