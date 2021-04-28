One of the hottest dance challenges on the internet right now is Young Thug and Gunna's "Ski Challenge." The lead single from Slime Language 2, "Ski" kicked off the rollout for Young Stoner Life's second compilation project. The infectious challenge has influencers, artists, dancers, and just about everyone wanting to get involved, mimicking skiing motions after Wheezy's producer tag sounds off. We've seen entries into the challenge from Drake, Diddy, Coi Leray, and plenty of others. This week, DaBaby got involved, but he put his own spin on things.

Instead of getting all wrapped up in winter clothing as Coi Leray did, DaBaby took this challenge to the airport, kayaking over to his private jet on a luggage cart with his boys. His security guard pushes the rapper, who holds a traffic cone and uses it as a paddle to the song's beat. He may not be skiing, but he's definitely rowing pretty efficiently. Does this still count as an entry into the "Ski Challenge" though? Considering the fact that YSL Records reposted the video to their official page on Instagram, we're assuming it does.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

DaBaby is featured on the new deluxe edition of Slime Language 2, switching up his flow on "Litty" with Young Thug. Check out his "Ski Challenge" video below and let us know who you think did the best job with this dance.