Millyz
- RelationshipsFreddie Gibbs' Baby Mama & Millyz Wear Matching Outfits After Her Diss Track: "Treacherous Lil Twin"Destini Fox, also known as FIT MAMI, was out and about with Benny The Butcher just a few weeks ago.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMillyz Calls Out Machine Gun Kelly With New DissMillyz was upset with Machine Gun Kelly for dissing Jack Harlow.By Cole Blake
- MusicMillyz "Targeted" And Detained By Police For FirearmThe rapper was allegedly targeted by the Phoenix police.By Noah Grant
- MixtapesMillyz Unveils Highly-Anticipated "Blanco 6" Ft. Jadakiss, G Herbo & MoreMillyz taps G Herbo, Dave East, Jadakiss and more for "Blanco 6." By Aron A.
- SongsMillyz Flips Eminem's "Stan" On New Single "Tonight"Millyz puts his own spin on Eminem's "Stan" for his latest effort off of "Blanco 6." By Aron A.
- SongsMillyz Drops Fiery New Song, "YOYO"The Massachusetts native dropped his first solo release of 2023 on Friday (January 13).By Isaac Fontes
- NewsMillyz Blazes Through "Blanco 5" Ft. Jadakiss, Styles P, Dave East, Fivio Foreign & MoreThe MAssachussetts rapper has returned with a stacked record.By Erika Marie
- NewsMillyz Delivers Straight Bars On "Blanco 4"Millyz taps Jadakiss, Asian Doll, and more for the fourth installment in the "Blanco" series. By Aron A.
- NewsG Herbo & Millyz Connect On "Emotions"Millyz taps G Herbo for his latest release. By Aron A.
- NewsDave East & Millyz Connect On "Pablo & Blanco"Dave East and Millyz deliver a quick six-song EP titled, "Pablo & Blanco." By Aron A.
- NewsMillyz Deals With His Mental Health On "Glum"Everbody has a glum day once in a while. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsMillyz Grabs Termanology For Serene Single "My Old Life""My Old Life" is a standout track on "Saints & Sinners"By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsMillyz & Statik Selektah Drop Off Joint Project "Saints & Sinners"Millyz lays down bars over Statik Selektah's immaculate production. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsStatik Selektah Laces Millyz & Jadakiss With Some Heat On "Let It Go"Jadakiss & Millyz kick knowledge over Statik Selektah's smooth vibes.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBack To The MoneyMillyz and Jadakiss reunite for "Back To The Money."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMask Off (Freestyle)Buzzing Cambridge rapper Millyz drops off a new freestyle over Future's "Mask Off."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMillyz "Lessons" VideoWith a cameo from Jadakiss, Millyz drops off a new video for his single "Lessons."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsUsed To This (Freestyle)Millyz drops off a new freestyle over Drake & Future's "Used To This."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLessonsListen to Millyz's new song "Lessons."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsContagiousHNHH PREMIERE: Millyz and Caskey team up on "Contagious".By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesSPEDCheck out Millyz' latest mixtape "SPED".By Angus Walker