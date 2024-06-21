Millyz Reflects On His Success On New Single "Chosen"

Millyz latest single arrives alongside a cinematic accompanying music video.

Millyz also joined forces with fellow Massachusetts native GNipsey back in May for their collaborative track "OPP." The hard-hitting track certainly made the most of the two rappers' strengths and arrived alongside a fittingly high-octane music video to match. What do you think of Millyz's new music video? Will you be adding "Chosen" to your summer playlist this year or not? Who do you want to see the Massachusetts-born artist collaborate with next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

The accompanying music video pairs well with the dreamy track and shows Millyz roaming around the city with his crew, taking photos with fans, and more. His latest release follows his eight-track project called Katrina's Son, which he unveiled in April of this year. It featured various collabs with the likes of G Mizzo, Sada James, and more. He even teamed up with Meek Mill for "Soul Survivor," which he dropped a similarly impressive accompanying music video for at the time.

It's already been an incredibly busy year for Massachusetts-born performer Millyz, and luckily, it doesn't appear as though he's showing any signs of slowing down. Earlier this week, he unleashed his new track "Chosen" alongside a cinematic accompanying music video. The melodic track sees him rap about his climb to success, loyalty to his city, religion, and more. Boastful bars are grounded by a breezy beat and atmospheric instrumentals, making for an easy-to-listen-to and summer-ready single.

