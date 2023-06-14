Massachusetts rapper Millyz found himself detained by the police in Phoenix over the weekend. The detainment happened following a routine traffic stop. The incident took an unexpected turn when the police discovered a legally owned firearm during the search. This information was confirmed by a member of Millyz’s team. A video capturing the scene quickly spread across social media. It shows approximately six police officers from the removing the rapper from the back of his vehicle.

According to Millyz’s representative, they firmly believe that the rapper and his entourage were specifically targeted. They emphasized that the video footage was not staged or part of any promotional effort. The representative explained that the police had been tailing them for around ten blocks. Then, they eventually stopped and detained them for the presence of a legal firearm. Hours later, they were released without being held overnight. Consequently, there is an absence of a mugshot on the police department’s website.

Millyz Is “Targeted” Yet Again

Millyz detained by police in "targeted" traffic stop involving firearm https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/gfPzLSX9Rd — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 12, 2023

Millyz’s encounter with law enforcement isn’t the only issue he has faced recently. Back in March, Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd took aim at the Cambridge rapper. He criticized his rendition of Eminem’s hit song “Stan.” Slim Jxmmi asserted that Rae Sremmurd had a superior version of the track in the works. Millyz, on the other hand, acknowledged Slim Shady’s permission to use the sample on his recent song “Tonight.” The rapper also shared a preview on Instagram. Despite this, Slim Jxmmi dismissed Millyz’s version. He claimed that Rae Sremmurd’s adaptation had more impact. He made sure to note that they, too, had received clearance for the sample.

In the comments section of Akademiks’ Instagram post, Slim Jxmmi further asserted that Millyz’s inspiration for using the song came from Swae Lee’s leaked video. Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi’s brother and fellow group member, had posted a TikTok video in August 2022. In it, he altered the lyrics of “Stan” to include references to lean and wealth. Slim Jxmmi argued that nobody had expressed interest in using the sample. That is, until Swae Lee’s video gained attention. As such, he suggested that Millyz’s decision was influenced by his brother’s adaptation.

