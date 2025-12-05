Blood In The Water 2 - Album by Millyz

Millyz is finally here with his new project "Blood In The Water 2," and it comes complete with some pressive features over 16 tracks.

Massachussettes rapper Millyz has been consistent over these last few years, and he has built an impressive fanbase for himself. On Friday, he dropped off a new project, Blood In The Water 2. This is an album fans have been waiting for, and he did not disappoint. We get some wavy trap beats throughout the project, numerous features, and some dope versus as well. It's everything you would want out of a Millyz project, and we're sure his fans will appreciate the timing of the release.

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Blood In The Water 2
  1. Storm Catchers by Millyz & Skrilla 
  2. On and On (Ft. Dotta The Dealer, G-Nipsey & Jiggz TB) 
  3. Track Track 
  4. Pain Author 
  5. Walk With Me
  6. Die Alone 
  7. Bout Bodies
  8. Dope Maneuver 
  9. Ocean Flow 
  10. Immune 
  11. A Long Time by Millyz & Potter Payper 
  12. UBLYIN 
  13. ITCHY 
  14. Delete That 
  15. Gissydoll 
  16. Pedigree 
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
