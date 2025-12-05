Blood In The Water 2 - Album by Millyz

Massachussettes rapper Millyz has been consistent over these last few years, and he has built an impressive fanbase for himself. On Friday, he dropped off a new project, Blood In The Water 2. This is an album fans have been waiting for, and he did not disappoint. We get some wavy trap beats throughout the project, numerous features, and some dope versus as well. It's everything you would want out of a Millyz project, and we're sure his fans will appreciate the timing of the release.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop