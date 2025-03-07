Millyz Gears Up For "Blanco 7" With NoCap-Assisted Single "I Understand"

Millyz and NoCap are two rappers who know how to express pain and heartbreak and this new single from them is no exception.

Millyz and NoCap were seemingly always needing to collaborate because "I Understand" is a whole mood. Fans have already been resonating with the song just several hours after its release. That's due to its relatable messages and themes. Those include betrayal, relationships, and God. NoCap's chorus is really a winner as emotionally wails about trying to get in communication with the man upstairs. However, with his past decisions, he knows that he may not be worthy of a conversation. It honestly makes you feel for the Mobile, Alabama native. He also talks about losing friends despite being there for them.

That's what Millyz also focuses on too, although it has more to do with his former partner. He expresses how he doesn't want to move into another one if it doesn't come with loyalty. Overall, they display a lot of nice synergy on the single. It makes us believe that more material with them could come in the future. Speaking of new music, Millyz apparently has more on the way. Sometime in April, the Massachusetts rapper will be dropping Blanco 7. It will be the seventh entry in this long running series that started back in 2018. He actually went on a torrent run with it from 2019 to 2023, dropping 2-6 consecutively. However, he closed out that year with two separate projects in Blood In The Water and Holy Water. Then, in 2024 Millyz left off Katrina's Son. But he's reviving the series soon and this is a start to it. Check out "I Understand" below with its flashy and cinematic music video with the link.

Millyz & NoCap "I Understand"

