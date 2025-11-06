A Long Time - Song by Millyz featuring Potter Payper

Millyz has joined forces with UK rapper Potter Payper for an emotional new track called "A Long Time."

Millyz always puts care, focus, and emotion into his music. He also makes sure to keep his fans fed, as he rarely goes long stints in between releases. With that in mind, Millyz dropped off a new song today simply called "A Long Time." This track features UK rapper Potter Payper, who delivers a solid hook and verse throughout the track. Both artists come through with some deep, emotional bars about growth and their personal struggles. Meanwhile, the instrumental brings forth a soulful vibe that fits the lyrics perfectly. You can check out this new track, below.

Release Date: November 6, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

