Tameka Tiny Harris

- MusicT.I. Pulled Over By Georgia State Trooper Following Argument With Tiny: WatchWhile the rapper said his female passenger was "getting on his nerves," she never actually appears in the video of the incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipKing Harris' Latest Response To T.I. & Tiny Fight Might've Been Aimed At Hitmaka"N***a better mind dey business and stay out da mix," the trap icon's son wrote just after the producer remarked on their scuffle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicT.I. & Tiny Open New Affordable Housing Complex In AtlantaT.I. and Tiny hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Intrada Westside this week.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsT.I. & Tiny: Complete Relationship TimelineT.I. and Tiny have been through it all, but they continue to prove that family and love hold strong bonds.By Michael Amimo
- NewsTameka Tiny Harris Drops Her New Single "I F****n Love You"Tiny comes through with some new vibes.By Alex Zidel