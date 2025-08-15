T.I. & Tiny Celebrate 15 Year Anniversary With Island Getaway

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are proof that hip-hop love stories can have staying power. This week, the couple celebrated 15 years of marriage with a romantic escape to Thailand—an anniversary trip that doubled as a public love letter to one another.

On Wednesday, August 13, the 43-year-old rapper shared a video montage from their travels, opening with a line that felt part vow, part victory lap: “For 15 years we’ve been vibin’ in holy matrimony, in love all over the world.” Speaking directly to Tiny, 50, he called her “the love of my life” and “my BFF ta’death,” adding that “forever don’t seem long enough for us.” Phuket, he explained, was a dream destination for his wife—one he was finally able to make reality.

In the clip, T.I. slips a pink-and-silver jeweled necklace around Tiny’s neck, cementing his status as one of hip-hop’s most unapologetic romantics. “Now let’s do it again,” he teased, hinting at future getaways.

T.I. & Tiny Anniversary

Tiny’s tribute matched the sentiment. Sharing the same video, she praised her husband’s consistency and depth of love: “Baby, you set the bar so high on how hard you love me, protect me, take care of me.”

She credited him with showing her that “love really wins when both parties fight for each other through the tough times.” After more than two decades together, she noted, T.I. still treats her “like we just met.”

Their relationship began in the early 2000s, culminating in a 2010 wedding and a blended family of seven children. T.I. shares sons Messai and Domani with ex Lashon Dixon, and daughter Deyjah with ex Ranniqua Brannum. Tiny has a daughter, Zonnique, with ex Zonnie Pullins. Together, they’ve raised three children: King, Major, and Heiress.

For years, their family dynamic was showcased on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and its spinoff, Friends & Family Hustle, offering fans a closer look at the balance between fame, parenting, and partnership.