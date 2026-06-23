N3on Claims Alabama Barker "Friend-Zoned" Him After Spending Over $100K On Her

BY Alexander Cole
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Alabama Barker attends the SZA &amp; TDE Official Grammy After-Party at The Vermont Hollywood on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Pāvé Group)
N3on claims Alabama Barker threatened to sue him if he were to break their NDA from when they were friends.

Streamer N3on received a ton of flak at the start of his media career for numerous racist antics. Since that time, the streamer has calmed down quite a bit. Now, he spends his time hanging out with the likes of Iggy Azalea. His associations with Adin Ross have largely slowed down, and his relevance is waning.

However, he finds himself back in the news following some revelations about Alabama Barker. According to N3on, he had feelings for Barker and was spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on her. Eventually, he realized that she did not feel the same way.

Once he realized this, he continued to live his life as he pleased. Barker did the same, although as N3on describes, Barker didn't like that too much. This subsequently led to a falling out of sorts. Meanwhile, the streamer revealed that Barker allegedly forced him to sign an NDA.

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N3on Has Personal Troubles

N3on alleges that Barker threatened him with a lawsuit if he were to break the NDA. Given these recent comments on his live stream, one has to wonder what Barker's reaction is going to be.

Ultimately, a lot of these relationships you see on streams are constructed purely for the audience. They are mutually beneficial in some way, and more often than not, are nowhere near authentic. The relationship between Iggy Azalea and N3on is a perfect example of this.

Beyond this recent revelation, one has to wonder how much longer N3on can sustain his success. Without the antics, he just isn't a compelling personality. Even with the antics, he's just an edgelord, and that gets old fast.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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