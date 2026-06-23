N3on Claims Alabama Barker "Friend-Zoned" Him After Spending Over $100K On Her

Streamer N3on received a ton of flak at the start of his media career for numerous racist antics. Since that time, the streamer has calmed down quite a bit. Now, he spends his time hanging out with the likes of Iggy Azalea. His associations with Adin Ross have largely slowed down, and his relevance is waning.

However, he finds himself back in the news following some revelations about Alabama Barker. According to N3on, he had feelings for Barker and was spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on her. Eventually, he realized that she did not feel the same way.

Once he realized this, he continued to live his life as he pleased. Barker did the same, although as N3on describes, Barker didn't like that too much. This subsequently led to a falling out of sorts. Meanwhile, the streamer revealed that Barker allegedly forced him to sign an NDA.

N3on Has Personal Troubles

N3on alleges that Barker threatened him with a lawsuit if he were to break the NDA. Given these recent comments on his live stream, one has to wonder what Barker's reaction is going to be.

Ultimately, a lot of these relationships you see on streams are constructed purely for the audience. They are mutually beneficial in some way, and more often than not, are nowhere near authentic. The relationship between Iggy Azalea and N3on is a perfect example of this.