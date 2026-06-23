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friend zoned
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N3on Claims Alabama Barker "Friend-Zoned" Him After Spending Over $100K On Her
N3on claims Alabama Barker threatened to sue him if he were to break their NDA from when they were friends.
By
Alexander Cole
June 23, 2026