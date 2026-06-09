Offset Goes Off On Driver Who Grabbed Women

Migos hitmaker Offset was enjoying time in Monaco with his crew when it looked as if he wasn't thrilled about the way a man was treating women. It isn't clear why he's in the country, but in a video obtained and shared by TMZ, things took a turn one morning. According to the outlet, the star went off on a chauffeur after the man was seen manhandling women in the group.
In the clip, Offset confronts the chauffeur on the street near a vehicle. He yelled, "You touchin' women. You puttin' your hands on women, you a b*tch." It was alleged that the driver had grabbed women by the backs of their necks. TMZ claimed they spoke with witnesses who saw the aggression firsthand, prior to the recording.
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Offset Threatened The Driver
As the fight escalated, Offset made it clear he would handle the driver himself if the driver's behavior didn't change. "If he grab one more girl like that, I'mma beat him the f*ck up," he's heard saying in the video. It's unclear if law enforcement was called, and there is no word on whether another driver was hired.
Meanwhile, Offset has been going full speed ahead since he was shot outside of a casino back in April. He has been traveling nonstop and even started performing once again just a week after his injuries. Check out the video below.