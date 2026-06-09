Offset Goes Off On Driver Who Grabbed Women

In a video, Offset is seen yelling at a chauffeur who was allegedly being physically aggressive with women.

As the fight escalated, Offset made it clear he would handle the driver himself if the driver's behavior didn't change. "If he grab one more girl like that, I'mma beat him the f*ck up," he's heard saying in the video. It's unclear if law enforcement was called, and there is no word on whether another driver was hired.

In the clip, Offset confronts the chauffeur on the street near a vehicle. He yelled, "You touchin' women. You puttin' your hands on women, you a b*tch." It was alleged that the driver had grabbed women by the backs of their necks. TMZ claimed they spoke with witnesses who saw the aggression firsthand, prior to the recording.

Migos hitmaker Offset was enjoying time in Monaco with his crew when it looked as if he wasn't thrilled about the way a man was treating women. It isn't clear why he's in the country, but in a video obtained and shared by TMZ , things took a turn one morning. According to the outlet, the star went off on a chauffeur after the man was seen manhandling women in the group.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.