Lord Jamar "Wasn't That Impressed" By Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle

BY Aron A.
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Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lord Jamar has some questions.

Jay-Z’s freestyle at the Roots Picnic last week remains the focal point of hip-hop conversation, but it seems that the more time passes, the more criticism arises. We’ve heard people like Joe Budden criticize Hov for taking shots at Drake. Akademiks alleged that Jay’s targets aren’t sweating his disses, and Dame Dash referred to the reference to Lance “Un” Rivera as corny

Most recently, Lord Jamar sat down with Vlad TV, where he discussed Hov’s recent freestyle, and he seems to be among those who just aren’t buying the hype. “I f*ck with Jay-Z. When I saw the freestyle that he did on stage at the Roots Picnic, I was kind of like, eh,” Lord Jamar said, shrugging his shoulders. “I wasn’t that impressed. I don’t know, it was something about the cadence or something like that.”

However, Jamar seemed largely distracted by Jay-Z’s hair reveal. “Also, I’m like what kind of sorcery have you done where you f*ckin’ took your dreads out and you got this big ass f*ckin’ blowout and shit,” he said. “Maybe that’s the epitome of having bread where you could just pay somebody to just meticulously take out your dreads, you know, one by one.”

When asked whether it’s possible to take out dreads that were as thick as Jay’s, Lord Jamar suggested that Jay’s wealth allows him to afford such a process. “Maybe you can fly in a lady from Zimbabwe with the smallest fingers… or fly in an ill comb from Japan, I don’t know,” Lord Jamar continued. “But was he wearing a wig the whole time? I don’t know.”

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

How Did Jay-Z Comb Out His Dreads?

According to reports, Jay-Z, who many believed may have shaved off his hair during the Roots Picnic soundcheck, reportedly required four bottles of Cécred. The process reportedly took four days in total, and evidently, that alone has sparked dialogue that has somehow became more prominent than the freestyle itself.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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