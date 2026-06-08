Lord Jamar "Wasn't That Impressed" By Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle

Jay-Z’s freestyle at the Roots Picnic last week remains the focal point of hip-hop conversation, but it seems that the more time passes, the more criticism arises. We’ve heard people like Joe Budden criticize Hov for taking shots at Drake. Akademiks alleged that Jay’s targets aren’t sweating his disses, and Dame Dash referred to the reference to Lance “Un” Rivera as corny.

Most recently, Lord Jamar sat down with Vlad TV, where he discussed Hov’s recent freestyle, and he seems to be among those who just aren’t buying the hype. “I f*ck with Jay-Z. When I saw the freestyle that he did on stage at the Roots Picnic, I was kind of like, eh,” Lord Jamar said, shrugging his shoulders. “I wasn’t that impressed. I don’t know, it was something about the cadence or something like that.”

However, Jamar seemed largely distracted by Jay-Z’s hair reveal. “Also, I’m like what kind of sorcery have you done where you f*ckin’ took your dreads out and you got this big ass f*ckin’ blowout and shit,” he said. “Maybe that’s the epitome of having bread where you could just pay somebody to just meticulously take out your dreads, you know, one by one.”

When asked whether it’s possible to take out dreads that were as thick as Jay’s, Lord Jamar suggested that Jay’s wealth allows him to afford such a process. “Maybe you can fly in a lady from Zimbabwe with the smallest fingers… or fly in an ill comb from Japan, I don’t know,” Lord Jamar continued. “But was he wearing a wig the whole time? I don’t know.”

How Did Jay-Z Comb Out His Dreads?