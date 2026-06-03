Bobby Shmurda Goes Off Over Jay-Z & Roc Nation’s Involvement In His Case

Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic freestyle undoubtedly earned plenty of praise, but it also opened up a window of criticism, even for things unrelated to the performance. Bobby Shmurda has utilized Hov’s recent public appearance to air his grievances surrounding how he believes Roc Nation screwed him over. A few days ago, he called out Jay for going through an identity crisis, and now, he’s shedding more light on the feud between himself and Roc Nation.

In a lengthy caption attached to a post of Jeezy discussing why Jay-Z cancelled the “Seen It All” video shoot, Bobby Shmurda accused Roc Nation of practically forcing him into accepting a plea deal.

“Now listen up. It's not about how you say things; it’s about what you’re saying. Like, you’re not gonna tell me in a nice way you’re gonna rape my family and take all my money, right, so wake up, stupid,” Shmurda wrote in the caption. He then suggested Jay tried to take advantage of his lack of knowledge of the music industry early on. He added that Alex Spiro, Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s long-time attorney, was the one who put him in jail to begin with.

“now that I’m out of jail after his lawyer put me in there, Alex Spyro, which is public. You can look it up I told him I was forced. The judge said he didn’t care he was sending me and all my friends upstate and we can get it on appeal,” he added. “I knew they wanted to make up for it so when I came home from prison, I knew they were the only one that can give me out of the Epic deal I was held on for six years in prison. I was the only artist that was held on a deal for six years major label AKA billion dollar company.”

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Bobby Shmurda Explains Feud With Roc Nation

The rapper shared screenshots of an article in Vibe that noted how Bobby Shmurda refused to sign waivers or documents related to the plea deal that he retracted. Bobby explained how he was forced to accept the sentence while reportedly telling Spiro on the record that he wants to fire him and drop the plea. “Why are you telling me to waive my rights?” Shmurda said.