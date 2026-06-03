Bobby Shmurda Goes Off Over Jay-Z & Roc Nation’s Involvement In His Case

BY Aron A.
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Dec 8, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Jay Z (right) during the game against
Dec 8, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Jay Z (right) during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn /USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Bobby Shmurda claims Roc Nation's lawyer forced him to take a plea deal.

Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic freestyle undoubtedly earned plenty of praise, but it also opened up a window of criticism, even for things unrelated to the performance. Bobby Shmurda has utilized Hov’s recent public appearance to air his grievances surrounding how he believes Roc Nation screwed him over. A few days ago, he called out Jay for going through an identity crisis, and now, he’s shedding more light on the feud between himself and Roc Nation.

In a lengthy caption attached to a post of Jeezy discussing why Jay-Z cancelled the “Seen It All” video shoot, Bobby Shmurda accused Roc Nation of practically forcing him into accepting a plea deal. 

“Now listen up. It's not about how you say things; it’s about what you’re saying. Like, you’re not gonna tell me in a nice way you’re gonna rape my family and take all my money, right, so wake up, stupid,” Shmurda wrote in the caption. He then suggested Jay tried to take advantage of his lack of knowledge of the music industry early on. He added that Alex Spiro, Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s long-time attorney, was the one who put him in jail to begin with. 

“now that I’m out of jail after his lawyer put me in there, Alex Spyro, which is public. You can look it up I told him I was forced. The judge said he didn’t care he was sending me and all my friends upstate and we can get it on appeal,” he added. “I knew they wanted to make up for it so when I came home from prison, I knew they were the only one that can give me out of the Epic deal I was held on for six years in prison. I was the only artist that was held on a deal for six years major label AKA billion dollar company.”

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Bobby Shmurda Explains Feud With Roc Nation

The rapper shared screenshots of an article in Vibe that noted how Bobby Shmurda refused to sign waivers or documents related to the plea deal that he retracted. Bobby explained how he was forced to accept the sentence while reportedly telling Spiro on the record that he wants to fire him and drop the plea. “Why are you telling me to waive my rights?” Shmurda said.

“My fingerprints came back ‘inconclusive.’ On my first gun charge that they sent me upstate seven years for then try to spin it bout ‘ooh he took time for his friends so they don’t look bad lol To them n***as is wicked son. Narrative is illusions does not change the truth.” Check his post above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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