Elliott Wilson Declares Drake's "ICEMAN" Album Of The Year

There have been a lot of big hip-hop albums this year from A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Baby Keem, and many more. But none have been as big as Drake and his three new albums, of which ICEMAN is the most notable. The project is even getting love from some of his frequent media critics in the rap world, such as Elliott Wilson.

He recently took to Twitter to share his updated thoughts on Drizzy's rap-centric LP. The journalist acknowledged he had to put his personal feelings aside to understand the tracklist's quality, pointing out his 13 picks from the 18 songs on it.

"I give him 13 now. hip-hop album of the year," he wrote earlier today (Monday, May 25). "Gotta put my personal feelings aside. Sending a rat emoji is a nefarious action. SMH Ha. Janice + Shabang > Future reunion (Told y’all in ‘24) + Mac Dre s**t."

Wilson omitted "Ran To Atlanta" with Fewtch and Molly Santana from his selections, as well as the West Coast-inspired "2 Hard 4 The Radio." The other tracks he left off his rotation are "Dust," "B's On The Table" with 21 Savage, and "Plot Twist."

Drake's Beef With Elliott Wilson

For those unaware, Drake has beef with Elliott Wilson for his criticisms and allegiance to "the Dot era" amid the Kendrick Lamar battle. Allegedly, he sent Elliott a rat emoji, insinuating he believes Wilson gave information about him to Kendrick or other folks amid that chaos.

The media commentator denied those claims, but debates continue to come up about it. DJ Akademiks recently claimed Kendrick Lamar dissed Elliott Wilson to his face in reference to the "rat" accusations. But when Wilson told that story, he suggested it was more in jest rather than an actual criticism.

Either way, there's a lot of context that could contribute to Elliott Wilson trashing the 6ix God at every chance he gets, and vice versa. But Wilson gives The Boy credit when he feels like he deserves it, such as praise for his "NOKIA" music video, his career trajectory overall, and more.