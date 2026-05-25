Elliott Wilson Declares Drake's "ICEMAN" Album Of The Year

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Elliott Wilson Drake ICEMAN Album Of The Year
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Elliott Wilson attends Netflix’s THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 12 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Elliott Wilson said he put his personal feelings aside, recognizing the quality on Drake's "ICEMAN" tracklist.

There have been a lot of big hip-hop albums this year from A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Baby Keem, and many more. But none have been as big as Drake and his three new albums, of which ICEMAN is the most notable. The project is even getting love from some of his frequent media critics in the rap world, such as Elliott Wilson.

He recently took to Twitter to share his updated thoughts on Drizzy's rap-centric LP. The journalist acknowledged he had to put his personal feelings aside to understand the tracklist's quality, pointing out his 13 picks from the 18 songs on it.

"I give him 13 now. hip-hop album of the year," he wrote earlier today (Monday, May 25). "Gotta put my personal feelings aside. Sending a rat emoji is a nefarious action. SMH Ha. Janice + Shabang > Future reunion (Told y’all in ‘24) + Mac Dre s**t."

Wilson omitted "Ran To Atlanta" with Fewtch and Molly Santana from his selections, as well as the West Coast-inspired "2 Hard 4 The Radio." The other tracks he left off his rotation are "Dust," "B's On The Table" with 21 Savage, and "Plot Twist."

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's Beef With Elliott Wilson

For those unaware, Drake has beef with Elliott Wilson for his criticisms and allegiance to "the Dot era" amid the Kendrick Lamar battle. Allegedly, he sent Elliott a rat emoji, insinuating he believes Wilson gave information about him to Kendrick or other folks amid that chaos.

The media commentator denied those claims, but debates continue to come up about it. DJ Akademiks recently claimed Kendrick Lamar dissed Elliott Wilson to his face in reference to the "rat" accusations. But when Wilson told that story, he suggested it was more in jest rather than an actual criticism.

Either way, there's a lot of context that could contribute to Elliott Wilson trashing the 6ix God at every chance he gets, and vice versa. But Wilson gives The Boy credit when he feels like he deserves it, such as praise for his "NOKIA" music video, his career trajectory overall, and more.

Will ICEMAN remain the album of the year by the time 2026 is done? We'll have to see how the rest of the year plays out.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Dissed Elliott Wilson Gossip DJ Akademiks Claims Kendrick Lamar Dissed Elliott Wilson To His Face
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors Music Elliott Wilson Explains How He Could "Repair His Relationship" With Drake
#CRWN Premiere Music Kendrick Lamar Trolls Elliott Wilson With Drake's Now-Infamous “Rat” Accusation
Elliott Wilson Drake NOKIA Music Video Hip Hop News Music Elliott Wilson Gives Drake Massive Credit For His "NOKIA" Music Video
Comments 0