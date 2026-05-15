Ebro Reacts To Drake's New Albums By Calling Them "Instagram Caption Rap"

Drake finally dropped his new album ICEMAN, and the biggest surprise was its inclusion in a three-project release that rocked the music world last night (Thursday, May 14). His biggest supporters and critics are reacting to this new music, with Ebro Darden offering a pretty interesting perspective considering his past beef with him.

The reaction appeared today (Friday, May 15) on the latest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show alongside Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg. The episode below begins with that discussion. Darden said he wasn't able to finish ICEMAN – or the other LPs, for that matter. But he said he liked what he heard from his initial listens, with all the hosts agreeing they need more time to give full reviews and assessments of these drops.

"I also think this Drake album is in time for the summer," Ebro expressed. "Summertime Drizzy, outside. People love this about Drake: I definitely heard raps that people will use as their Instagram captions. He's got Instagram caption rap."

From there, the hosts discussed potential first week sales numbers for ICEMAN and joked about Ebro's beef with Drake amid the former's positive reception to the latter's new music. Darden said he heard pettiness on the album, but again, they have to dive deeper to make a full assessment.

Drake & Ebro's Beef

For those unaware, Drake's been beefing with Ebro for his many years of criticism, disdain, and scorn against him. Most recently, when the radio hosts lost their Hot 97 "In The Morning" gig, the Toronto superstar celebrated the firing on social media.

In response, Darden and his cohosts have mostly joked about the situation, but they also clapped back with disdain of their own. We will see if a deeper listen to these three albums leads to a stronger reevaluation.