Ebro Reacts To Drake's New Albums By Calling Them "Instagram Caption Rap"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ebro Reacts Drake New Albums Instagram Caption Rap
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Apple 1 Music host Ebro Darden during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake and Ebro Darden hold little love for each other, so the latter's thoughts on the former's three new albums are kind of complicated.

Drake finally dropped his new album ICEMAN, and the biggest surprise was its inclusion in a three-project release that rocked the music world last night (Thursday, May 14). His biggest supporters and critics are reacting to this new music, with Ebro Darden offering a pretty interesting perspective considering his past beef with him.

The reaction appeared today (Friday, May 15) on the latest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show alongside Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg. The episode below begins with that discussion. Darden said he wasn't able to finish ICEMAN – or the other LPs, for that matter. But he said he liked what he heard from his initial listens, with all the hosts agreeing they need more time to give full reviews and assessments of these drops.

"I also think this Drake album is in time for the summer," Ebro expressed. "Summertime Drizzy, outside. People love this about Drake: I definitely heard raps that people will use as their Instagram captions. He's got Instagram caption rap."

From there, the hosts discussed potential first week sales numbers for ICEMAN and joked about Ebro's beef with Drake amid the former's positive reception to the latter's new music. Darden said he heard pettiness on the album, but again, they have to dive deeper to make a full assessment.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Drake & Ebro's Beef

For those unaware, Drake's been beefing with Ebro for his many years of criticism, disdain, and scorn against him. Most recently, when the radio hosts lost their Hot 97 "In The Morning" gig, the Toronto superstar celebrated the firing on social media.

In response, Darden and his cohosts have mostly joked about the situation, but they also clapped back with disdain of their own. We will see if a deeper listen to these three albums leads to a stronger reevaluation.

Elsewhere, other media reactions to Drake's new albums are generating conversation for other reasons. DJ Akademiks, one of his strongest supporters, seemed to almost fall asleep while listening to HABIBTI. Whether it's viral one-off moments or deeper discussions in controlled environments, everyone will have something to say about this trilogy. We'll just see how the discourse evolves.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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