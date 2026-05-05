DJ Akademiks Unleashes On Ebro After Being Named Complex's #1 Hip-Hop Media Personality

DJ Akademiks is someone who elicits controversy whenever he speaks. This is by design. Ak has taken on the role of the modern-day shock jock. His influences are radio heavyweights like Star and Charlamagne Tha God. Overall, it should come as no surprise that he acts like a provocateur. It's why his fans love him, and it's why his haters despise him.

Earlier today, Complex revealed that Akademiks was number one on their annual hip-hop media power rankings list. It was a huge honor for Akademiks, who found himself in the top three alongside names like Joe Budden and even DJ Vlad.

During his interview with Complex, Ak was asked about Ebro, who was ranked ninth on the list. As many of you already know, Ak and Ebro do not like each other. This mere fact triggered an emotional response from Akademiks, who called Ebro a "professional rage baiter."

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DJ Akademiks Calls Ebro A "Rage-Baiter"

Akademiks was subsequently called out for doing the same thing. It was pointed out that Akademiks has said some outlandish things in the past and that anyone could accuse him of rage-baiting as well.

Ak seems to think the two situations are completely different. However, there are certainly some rap fans out there who believe Ak and Ebro are lot more similar than the two would probably like to believe.

There were a plethora of other big names on the list, such as Rob Markman, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Anthony Fantano, PlaqueBoyMax, Kai Cenat, and many more. The list had 35 names in total, with numerous comers and goers since last year's list.