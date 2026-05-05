DJ Akademiks Unleashes On Ebro After Being Named Complex's #1 Hip-Hop Media Personality

BY Alexander Cole
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Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
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DJ Akademiks and Ebro have never seen eye to eye, and on Tuesday, Ak was given a chance to continue the beef.

DJ Akademiks is someone who elicits controversy whenever he speaks. This is by design. Ak has taken on the role of the modern-day shock jock. His influences are radio heavyweights like Star and Charlamagne Tha God. Overall, it should come as no surprise that he acts like a provocateur. It's why his fans love him, and it's why his haters despise him.

Earlier today, Complex revealed that Akademiks was number one on their annual hip-hop media power rankings list. It was a huge honor for Akademiks, who found himself in the top three alongside names like Joe Budden and even DJ Vlad.

During his interview with Complex, Ak was asked about Ebro, who was ranked ninth on the list. As many of you already know, Ak and Ebro do not like each other. This mere fact triggered an emotional response from Akademiks, who called Ebro a "professional rage baiter."

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DJ Akademiks Calls Ebro A "Rage-Baiter"

Akademiks was subsequently called out for doing the same thing. It was pointed out that Akademiks has said some outlandish things in the past and that anyone could accuse him of rage-baiting as well.

Ak seems to think the two situations are completely different. However, there are certainly some rap fans out there who believe Ak and Ebro are lot more similar than the two would probably like to believe.

There were a plethora of other big names on the list, such as Rob Markman, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Anthony Fantano, PlaqueBoyMax, Kai Cenat, and many more. The list had 35 names in total, with numerous comers and goers since last year's list.

Of course, this kind of list is going to be highly contested by both the fans and those who actually made it onto the countdown. Akademiks taking home the crown is going to be controversial, but it shouldn't be surprising when you consider just how big his platform is now.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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