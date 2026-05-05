"Go Look At Charlie Kirk:" DJ Akademiks Responds To Hasan Piker Calling Him An "Opp"

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
10th Annual Shorty Awards - Ceremony
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 15: Hasan Piker speaks onstage during the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater on April 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Hasan Piker recently called DJ Akademiks an "opp," which led to a passionate rant during a live stream on Monday night.

Hasan Piker was recently on The Ebro, Laura, & Rosenberg Show, where he discussed his political views and some of his past controversies. It was here where he got to speak about Israel & Palestine, as well as Leftist politics in the United States.

At one point in the interview, Piker and Ebro brought up DJ Akademiks. Of course, Ak and Ebro are not exactly friendly with one another. Meanwhile, Akademiks has gone down a right-wing pipeline over the last few years, which puts him at odds with Piker. In fact, he and Piker had a debate a couple of years ago about Socialism.

Piker went so far as to say that DJ Akademiks was one of his "opps." He mentioned him alongside other streamers like Adin Ross, who also have a right-wing slant to their politics.

Akademiks caught wind of these comments and delivered a response on stream last night. As you can imagine, he wasn't particularly friendly towards the streamer and political activist.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

DJ Akademiks Talks About Hasan Piker

Akademiks made it clear that he and Hasan barely know each other, and as a result, the term "opp" shouldn't even be in Piker's lexicon. Furthermore, Ak stated that he has no interest in being "opps" with anyone political. He subsequently told Piker to "go look at Charlie Kirk" if he wanted an example of real political consequences.

These are all fairly harsh comments, although they are by no means rare for DJ Akademiks. In fact, Akademiks has been a lot more volatile towards his enemies in the past. Clearly, he has no interest in beefing with Hasan over the long haul.

While DJ Akademiks is, first and foremost, a music commentator, there is no doubt that he has gotten political. He has interviewed Donald Trump Jr. and has even been a guest at Mar-A-Lago. With that being said, it only makes sense that Piker would be opposed to Ak's worldview.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Politics Political Commentator Hasan Piker Calls Drake Corny
HasanAbi net worth Pop Culture HasanAbi Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Streamer
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Pop Culture Adin Ross Reveals Donald Trump Promised Him Another Interview At The White House
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0