"Go Look At Charlie Kirk:" DJ Akademiks Responds To Hasan Piker Calling Him An "Opp"

Hasan Piker was recently on The Ebro, Laura, & Rosenberg Show, where he discussed his political views and some of his past controversies. It was here where he got to speak about Israel & Palestine, as well as Leftist politics in the United States.

At one point in the interview, Piker and Ebro brought up DJ Akademiks. Of course, Ak and Ebro are not exactly friendly with one another. Meanwhile, Akademiks has gone down a right-wing pipeline over the last few years, which puts him at odds with Piker. In fact, he and Piker had a debate a couple of years ago about Socialism.

Piker went so far as to say that DJ Akademiks was one of his "opps." He mentioned him alongside other streamers like Adin Ross, who also have a right-wing slant to their politics.

Akademiks caught wind of these comments and delivered a response on stream last night. As you can imagine, he wasn't particularly friendly towards the streamer and political activist.

DJ Akademiks Talks About Hasan Piker

Akademiks made it clear that he and Hasan barely know each other, and as a result, the term "opp" shouldn't even be in Piker's lexicon. Furthermore, Ak stated that he has no interest in being "opps" with anyone political. He subsequently told Piker to "go look at Charlie Kirk" if he wanted an example of real political consequences.

These are all fairly harsh comments, although they are by no means rare for DJ Akademiks. In fact, Akademiks has been a lot more volatile towards his enemies in the past. Clearly, he has no interest in beefing with Hasan over the long haul.