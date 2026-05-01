Political Commentator Hasan Piker Calls Drake Corny

BY Zachary Horvath
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Hasan Piker was a guest on Ebro's new talk show and expressed his disdain for Drake and his pals Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks.

Controversial left-wing political commentator Hasan Piker has some harsh words for Drake. Piker was a guest on Ebro's new show this week and during their chat, they got on the top of Drake versus Kendrick Lamar.

The show hosts asked him which side he was and still is on. Unequivocally, he's team Kendrick. In fact, he went as far as to label Drake "corny." In his mind, it's "the biggest crime one could commit."

He explains part of his disdain for The Boy stems from his involvement with the crypto casino platform, Stake. Hasan Piker isn't a fan of the company because they were promoting gambling over on Twitch.

Because his critiques, Piker says Stake and Adin Ross, a spokesperson for the brand, are two of his opps. It wouldn't be surprising if the lawsuits that Stake is facing for the gambling advertisements are contributing to Piker's opinions on Drake.

Remember, the rapper was named in a handful of them for his involvement and misleading his fans. The main argument that folks have made in these filings can be traced back to a recent one filed in New Jersey.

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That would be that the ads "[concealing] the fact that Drake and Ross faced no genuine financial risk, while ordinary consumers who followed their lead and placed similar wages stood to lose real money... They have inflicted harm on consumers across the State who have lost real money chasing gambling wins on the Stake platform."

DJ Akademiks was also brought into this legal pursuit, and it just so happens that Hasan Piker doesn't like him either. Although in the clip, caught by No Jumper, the 34-year-old says it's because he's a right-wing guy.

Given that Piker had negative things to say about him and Drake on a platform he despises, we won't be shocked if Ak decides to go off on him in his next stream.

But for Drizzy, he will more than likely let this slide. He's got bigger fish to fry as his album, ICEMAN, drops in two weeks. There hasn't been much in the way of major updates since we learned the release date about 10 days ago.

However, Drake will apparently be testing out a new format per an inside source. We don't know what that could mean but it has folks intrigued.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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