Political Commentator Hasan Piker Calls Drake Corny

Controversial left-wing political commentator Hasan Piker has some harsh words for Drake. Piker was a guest on Ebro's new show this week and during their chat, they got on the top of Drake versus Kendrick Lamar.

The show hosts asked him which side he was and still is on. Unequivocally, he's team Kendrick. In fact, he went as far as to label Drake "corny." In his mind, it's "the biggest crime one could commit."

He explains part of his disdain for The Boy stems from his involvement with the crypto casino platform, Stake. Hasan Piker isn't a fan of the company because they were promoting gambling over on Twitch.

Because his critiques, Piker says Stake and Adin Ross, a spokesperson for the brand, are two of his opps. It wouldn't be surprising if the lawsuits that Stake is facing for the gambling advertisements are contributing to Piker's opinions on Drake.

Remember, the rapper was named in a handful of them for his involvement and misleading his fans. The main argument that folks have made in these filings can be traced back to a recent one filed in New Jersey.

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That would be that the ads "[concealing] the fact that Drake and Ross faced no genuine financial risk, while ordinary consumers who followed their lead and placed similar wages stood to lose real money... They have inflicted harm on consumers across the State who have lost real money chasing gambling wins on the Stake platform."

DJ Akademiks was also brought into this legal pursuit, and it just so happens that Hasan Piker doesn't like him either. Although in the clip, caught by No Jumper, the 34-year-old says it's because he's a right-wing guy.

Given that Piker had negative things to say about him and Drake on a platform he despises, we won't be shocked if Ak decides to go off on him in his next stream.

But for Drizzy, he will more than likely let this slide. He's got bigger fish to fry as his album, ICEMAN, drops in two weeks. There hasn't been much in the way of major updates since we learned the release date about 10 days ago.